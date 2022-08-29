Cohen Tauber Atty Tells Judge Firm Hit By Ransomware Hack

By Pete Brush (August 29, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge heard Monday that Cohen Tauber Spievack & Wagner PC, which represents a California vineyard in a $10 million insurance dispute over a recent wildfire, has been "brought down" by a ransomware attack and slowed operationally. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods may decide in the coming months if Mt. Hawley Insurance Co.'s suit disputing Spring Mountain Vineyard's $10 million claim for excess coverage from the devastating 2021 Glass Fire belongs before him — or whether an earlier-filed case in California takes precedence. But on Monday the judge saw fit to afford Cohen Tauber partner Jay Spievack, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS