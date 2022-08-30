7th Circ. Nixes 401(k) Fee Suit Against Truck Maker

By Abby Wargo (August 30, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a federal benefits suit against a truck manufacturer subsidiary alleging it mismanaged its $1 billion 401(k) plan and charged participants excessive fees, ruling the plan participants' claims were too thin to hold up. A three-judge panel on Monday in a published opinion ruled Andrew Albert, who worked for an Oshkosh Corp. subsidiary, hadn't given concrete evidence about similar plans to support his breach of fiduciary duty claims under the Employment Retirement Income Security Act. "This court has repeatedly emphasized that the cheapest investment option is not necessarily the one a prudent fiduciary would select,"...

