Twitter Says Musk's PayPal Buddy Skirting Subpoenas

By Jessica Corso (August 30, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. has accused former PayPal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks and his venture capital firm of engaging in a "pointless distraction" by challenging subpoenas to hand over private communications with Elon Musk about the promised $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. Craft Ventures Management LLP and Sacks.com LLC moved last week to quash two subpoenas served against them in Delaware, noting that Twitter had already served similar subpoena requests on the parties in California on Aug. 1. Craft Ventures is the venture capital firm co-founded by Sacks, a frequent business partner of Musk, while Sacks.com leads to Sacks' Twitter...

