Real Estate Rumors: Thor Equities, Sunlight, IJW Whiskey

By Andrew McIntyre (August 30, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Thor Equities Group has picked up 13 industrial properties in the Tampa area for $37.3 million, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The properties are located in the Westshore-Airport and Eastside Tampa submarkets, and at least two of the properties were sold by Redstone Investments, according to the report. Sunlight Development has purchased a development site in Astoria, Queens, for $25 million, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 30-55 Vernon Blvd., which currently has a warehouse. Sunlight plans to tear down that building and erect a residential condo tower, according to the report. The seller is a venture of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS