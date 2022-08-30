Texas Doctor Convicted Of Defrauding Tricare

By Elliot Weld (August 30, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas physician has been convicted by a jury of authorizing unnecessary medical tests on Tricare beneficiaries in exchange for profit. A Dallas federal jury on Monday convicted Sekhar Rao, 51, of two counts of health care fraud but acquitted him of one conspiracy count. Prosecutors said Rao, the former medical director for Adar Group in Austin, fraudulently billed Tricare, the health care program for current and former armed service members and their families, for procedures that were not needed. The scheme ran from May 2014 to June 2016, according to the indictment against Rao. In that time frame, prosecutors say...

