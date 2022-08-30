Migrant Kids' Attys Seek $694K Fee In Emergency Shelter Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (August 30, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Advocates for migrant children housed in emergency intake shelters on Monday asked a California federal judge for roughly $694,000 in attorney fees incurred in enforcing a decades-old settlement that set out standards for detaining children in the facilities. The Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, National Center for Youth Law, and Children's Rights reached a deal with the government in June that requires the government to ensure it was meeting certain standards, and providing the migrant children staying in the facilities with suitable living accommodations, daily access to outdoor activity, educational services and structured leisure activities, among other things. Attorneys from...

