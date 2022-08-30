Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Migrant Kids' Attys Seek $694K Fee In Emergency Shelter Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (August 30, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Advocates for migrant children housed in emergency intake shelters on Monday asked a California federal judge for roughly $694,000 in attorney fees incurred in enforcing a decades-old settlement that set out standards for detaining children in the facilities.

The Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, National Center for Youth Law, and Children's Rights reached a deal with the government in June that requires the government to ensure it was meeting certain standards, and providing the migrant children staying in the facilities with suitable living accommodations, daily access to outdoor activity, educational services and structured leisure activities, among other things.

Attorneys from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!