Calif. Senate OKs Historic Bill Boosting Kids' Online Privacy

By Hailey Konnath (August 30, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- California lawmakers on Tuesday sent to the governor first-of-its-kind legislation that would bolster privacy protections for children online by adding restrictions to how companies can collect and use the personal data of kids under 18. The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, which originated in the state assembly, passed the Golden State's senate with a vote of 33-0 on Monday. On Tuesday, the assembly voted 60-0 to accept the bill with senate amendments, a spokesperson for one of the bill's sponsors confirmed to Law360, sending the bill to the governor. If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs it into law, A.B. 2273 would require...

