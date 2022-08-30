NYC Litigation Funder Admits Bankrolling Trip-And-Fall Scam

By Pete Brush (August 30, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A New York City financier told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday that he funded a large litigation settlement scam that bilked insurers by having people stage falls to get unnecessary medical care, calling his conduct "beyond stupid" at his guilty plea. Defendant Adrian Alexander, 76, copped to a count of wire fraud conspiracy before U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein, who set a Nov. 30 date for sentencing. "Did you know what you were doing was wrong and illegal?" Judge Stein asked. "Yes," said Alexander, whose LinkedIn page describes him as a Harvard-educated "serial entrepreneur" with a venture capital background who...

