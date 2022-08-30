4 Firms Vie To Lead Wells Fargo Investor Suit Over Hiring

By Katryna Perera (August 30, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Four firms including Saxena White PA have submitted competing bids to serve as lead counsel in a proposed investor class action accusing Wells Fargo of conducting fake job interviews to satisfy internal diversity guidelines. The firms, which also included The Rosen Law Firm PA, Pomerantz LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, filed their motions Monday in California federal court, claiming they are most suited to represent the proposed class and arguing that their respective clients have the largest financial interest. The Rosen Law Firm's motion requests that movant Dean Sienna be named lead plaintiff since he lost approximately $11,248...

