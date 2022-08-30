Feds Rip Claims Of Infrastructure Act Diversity 'Quota' Bias

By Linda Chiem (August 30, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration fired back at a Florida businessman's claims that the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law unconstitutionally discriminates against white men by setting aside contracts for women- or minority-owned businesses, saying the plaintiff can't block a congressionally authorized program that's been in place for decades. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief on Monday opposing a preliminary injunction request from Christian Bruckner, a white businessman and owner of Tampa-based Project Management Corp., seeking to bar the Biden administration from implementing a purported "race and gender quota" in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November 2021....

