YouTube Accused Of Illegally Storing Faceprints In BIPA Suit

By Daniel Ducassi (August 31, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Google and YouTube's storage of facial data for people who appear, or are even blurred out, in online videos violates millions of Illinois residents' privacy rights, a proposed class action filed in Illinois federal court claims. Illinois resident and YouTube user Brad Marschke alleged in his suit Tuesday that YouTube stores biometric data in violation of state law for people whose faces are obscured in videos using the site's face-blurring feature, as well as people whose faces appear in videos and are saved as thumbnail images that are displayed for links to the videos. Marschke claims YouTube does not disclose the collection...

