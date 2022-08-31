Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

YouTube Accused Of Illegally Storing Faceprints In BIPA Suit

By Daniel Ducassi (August 31, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Google and YouTube's storage of facial data for people who appear, or are even blurred out, in online videos violates millions of Illinois residents' privacy rights, a proposed class action filed in Illinois federal court claims.

Illinois resident and YouTube user Brad Marschke alleged in his suit Tuesday that YouTube stores biometric data in violation of state law for people whose faces are obscured in videos using the site's face-blurring feature, as well as people whose faces appear in videos and are saved as thumbnail images that are displayed for links to the videos.

Marschke claims YouTube does not disclose the collection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!