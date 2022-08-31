NYC Developer's Dues In Condo Default Up In Air

By Grace Dixon (August 31, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled that New York City developer HFZ Capital Group is on the hook as guarantor of loans for four Manhattan condo projects after the borrowers defaulted, though the amount the guarantor owes is still up for debate. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos' Tuesday ruling came amid litigation leveled by CCO Condo Portfolio (AZ) Junior Mezzanine LLC, a CIM Real Estate Finance Trust subsidiary, alleging HFZ and owner Ziel Feldman failed to pay up after all four borrowers defaulted in November 2019. Though HFZ and Feldman are ultimately liable as guarantors for the remaining loan balance, a...

