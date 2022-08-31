9th Circ. Says Blind Vendors Have Priority In Army Contract

By Joyce Hanson (August 31, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed part of a lower court decision saying the federal Randolph-Sheppard Act that prioritizes blind vendors doesn't apply to dining facility attendants at a U.S. Army base's cafeteria in Hawaii, finding that the Army failed to comply with its obligations under the act. A three-member panel of the appellate court in a Tuesday published opinion agreed with Ho'opono, the Hawaii state agency charged with protecting the rights of blind vendors under the act, that the Army failed to prioritize such vendors in the bidding process for a services contract for dining facilities at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army...

