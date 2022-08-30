Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Startup Loses Bid To Shield Docs In $115M Walmart Fight

By Adam Lidgett (August 30, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has shot down an appeal from startup Zest Labs Inc. of a lower court's order that it had to cough up dozens of documents in a food storage and technology patent case against Walmart in which Zest was handed a $115 million jury verdict.

In a short order without explanation, a three-judge panel of the appellate court denied Zest's mandamus petition that challenged a June order that the company had to produce 52 documents that Zest said were privileged.

That June decision "violates one of the most sacrosanct principles of our legal system: the confidence that counsel's mental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!