Startup Loses Bid To Shield Docs In $115M Walmart Fight

By Adam Lidgett (August 30, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has shot down an appeal from startup Zest Labs Inc. of a lower court's order that it had to cough up dozens of documents in a food storage and technology patent case against Walmart in which Zest was handed a $115 million jury verdict. In a short order without explanation, a three-judge panel of the appellate court denied Zest's mandamus petition that challenged a June order that the company had to produce 52 documents that Zest said were privileged. That June decision "violates one of the most sacrosanct principles of our legal system: the confidence that counsel's mental...

