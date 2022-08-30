IDT CEO Terms Straight Path's Del. Damage Pursuit 'Crazy'

By Jeff Montgomery (August 30, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- IDT Corp.'s CEO dismissed as "crazy" on Tuesday a Straight Path Communications special committee's past calls for IDT damage payments to compensate for rule violations involving valuable wireless frequencies spun off from IDT with little cost, and later sold for billions. Samuel "Shmuel" Jonas, IDT CEO and son of company chairman Howard Jonas, made the point during the second day of a Delaware Court of Chancery stockholder class suit seeking more than $1 billion from IDT, founder Howard Jonas and a stockholding trust for costs of settling liabilities that Straight Path said were incurred while the business was still an affiliate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS