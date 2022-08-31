Local Biz Interests Welcome Gun-Free Times Square Zone

By Emma Whitford (August 31, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Streets around Times Square border a newly designated "sensitive location" prohibiting concealed firearms starting Thursday, a development local business interests welcome as a reassurance to New Yorkers and tourists alike. Times Square becomes a "sensitive location" prohibiting concealed firearms starting Thursday. (iStock.com) Manhattan's tourism hub was among locations designated sensitive under state law after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive licensing regime for firearm carry permits in June. Under the Concealed Carry Improvement Act effective Sept. 1, it is a crime for most licensees to carry a weapon in a sensitive area. "Supreme Court said you cannot carve out the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS