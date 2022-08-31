Narrower Vax Mandate Block Muddles Contractor Compliance

By Matthew Haws, Sati Harutyunyan and Ishan Bhabha (August 31, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 26, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit brought back to life complicated legal, management and labor issues related to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for many government contractors. By significantly narrowing a nationwide injunction, its decision in Georgia v. President of the United States leaves behind a half dozen different injunctions, a complicated patchwork with significant uncertainty for contractors. The Eleventh Circuit's decision narrows the December 2021 order of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia enjoining nationwide enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The district court's decision — issued just weeks before the...

