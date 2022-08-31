Sterigenics Rep Says It Didn't Need To Warn Of Emission Risk

By Lauraann Wood (August 30, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Industrial sterilization company Sterigenics' former environmental safety executive testified Tuesday that although its now-closed facility in Willowbrook, Illinois, at some points emitted more than 100 times the amount of ethylene oxide as other locations, the company never warned its neighbors of their exposure risk because "we didn't think it was needed." Kathy Hoffman, Sterigenics' former senior vice president of global environmental, health and safety, testified in the ongoing trial of plaintiff Sue Kamuda's lawsuit that while the company provided its workers with warnings to protect them from being exposed to ethylene oxide at work, members of the community surrounding the facility didn't receive...

