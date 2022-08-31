Court Will Reconsider Insurer's Win In Injury Suit

By Hope Patti (August 31, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT) -- A general contractor facing personal injury claims by a steel subcontractor's employee may be entitled to additional insured coverage under the subcontractor's policy with United Specialty Insurance Co., a New York federal court ruled, granting Southwest Marine and General Insurance and its insured's motion for reconsideration. A general contractor may be entitled to coverage by a subcontractor's insurance company in a suit over a worker's injury on the job, a New York federal judge ruled. (iStock.com/Pattanaphong Khuankaew) U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said in an order Tuesday that Hanjo Contractors' third-party complaint, which was not considered by the court when it...

