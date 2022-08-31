Calif. Borrowers Get $300K To Drop Tribe-Linked Usury Suit

By Caleb Symons (August 31, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- California residents who sued tribe-linked subsidiaries of the payday loan firm Think Finance LLC, accusing them of trying to evade state usury laws, dropped their federal suit after inking a "creative" deal that will add $300,000 to another settlement involving the now-defunct lender. The eight plaintiffs informed U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Tuesday that they are dropping the case and their class certification, now that they've settled with the last remaining defendants: Haynes Investments LLC, which financed a subsidiary, and its managing partner. That move came as no surprise, because the borrowers — who had accused the Think Finance...

