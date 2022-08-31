Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Laos Ditches Suit Over Failed Casino Venture, For Now

By Daniel Ducassi (August 31, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The government of Laos has dropped its attempt in Idaho federal court to enforce a $3.7 million arbitration award against a businessman and his company over an ill-fated casino venture, one day after a federal judge ruled she lacked jurisdiction over the claim.

U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Claire R. Kelly, sitting by designation, had ruled Monday that businessman John Baldwin and his company Bridge Capital LLC, both based in the Northern Mariana Islands, don't have enough ties to Idaho for the court to have jurisdiction over Laos' claim seeking to enforce the awards.

In its notice of voluntary dismissal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!