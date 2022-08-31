Laos Ditches Suit Over Failed Casino Venture, For Now

By Daniel Ducassi (August 31, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The government of Laos has dropped its attempt in Idaho federal court to enforce a $3.7 million arbitration award against a businessman and his company over an ill-fated casino venture, one day after a federal judge ruled she lacked jurisdiction over the claim. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Claire R. Kelly, sitting by designation, had ruled Monday that businessman John Baldwin and his company Bridge Capital LLC, both based in the Northern Mariana Islands, don't have enough ties to Idaho for the court to have jurisdiction over Laos' claim seeking to enforce the awards. In its notice of voluntary dismissal...

