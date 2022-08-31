Real Estate Rumors: Kriss Capital, Goldman, RXR

By Andrew McIntyre (August 31, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Kriss Capital has loaned $31.5 million for a Long Island City, New York, project, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The loan to First Elite Management is for 27-09 40th Ave., which is slated to have 56 residential condo units as well as retail and parking space, according to the report. Goldman Sachs is lifting several COVID-19 requirements and will push for all its workers to return to the brick-and-mortar office after Labor Day, the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The investment bank is lifting requirements for COVID-19 testing, vaccines and masking as Goldman seeks to...

