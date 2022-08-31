Chicago Cubs Must Face Suit Over Wrigley's Accessible Seats

By Celeste Bott (August 31, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to grant the Chicago Cubs summary judgment on a fan's claims that the baseball club failed to provide enough wheelchair-accessible seats at Wrigley Field as required under the Americans with Disabilities Act, after the Cubs' own filings show the stadium is more than 20 seats short. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso on Tuesday pointed to applicable ADA standards that require a stadium the size of Wrigley Field, with around 40,000 seats, to have 210 wheelchair spaces. But the team's evidence shows it has only designated 188 seats as accessible at Wrigley Field, according to the judge's...

