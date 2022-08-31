GM Must Face Most Claims In Engine Defect Class Action

By Kelcey Caulder (August 31, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge largely denied a motion to dismiss by General Motors LLC in a proposed class action alleging that a defect in certain trucks and SUVs sold by the company from 2011 to 2014 resulted in excess oil consumption, engine damage and vehicle drivability problems. GM contended in its dismissal motion that all claims brought by Anthony Nalley on behalf of himself and others who purchased the allegedly defective vehicles should be thrown out because they are time-barred and insufficiently pleaded. But in an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge William M. Ray II struck only a claim for...

