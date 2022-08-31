$200M Boat Death Verdict Winners Fight For Interest

By Rosie Manins (August 31, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida couple who won a $200 million verdict over their young son's boating death on a Georgia lake are contesting a state trial court's denial of their request for almost $8 million in prejudgment interest, adding another layer to the appellate fight. Stephan and Margaret Batchelder filed a notice of cross-appeal Tuesday in the Superior Court of Rabun County, Georgia, saying Judge B. Chan Caudell wrongly determined in April that they haven't satisfied the requirements for prejudgment interest under Georgia's Unliquidated Damages Interest Act. The Batchelders, whose 7-year-old son Ryan died in an accident on Rabun County's Lake Burton in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS