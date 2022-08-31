Texas Sets Transportation Priorities In $85B, 10-Year Plan

By Grace Dixon (August 31, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Texas has finalized and adopted an $85 billion roadway construction plan detailing ongoing and future projects intended to improve road safety, mitigate congestion, connect rural communities and maintain existing roadways, Gov. Greg Abbott has announced. On Tuesday, the Lone Star State adopted the 2023 Unified Transportation Program, or UTP, a guiding framework for the state's transportation work and construction funding over the next decade. The plan allocates funding for approximately 7,000 projects across 25 districts, including the expansion of several key highways and investment in a rural highway network, among a host of other projects. "The UTP reflects a continued focus...

