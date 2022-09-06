Calif. Justices Focus On Privacy In Yahoo TCPA Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (September 6, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with the scope of the right to privacy, as Yahoo seeks coverage from an AIG unit for five underlying class actions accusing the web services provider of sending unsolicited text messages in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. During oral arguments, the California justices focused on whether state law supports coverage for TCPA claims based on a certified case from the Ninth Circuit questioning if modified personal injury coverage triggers National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa.'s duty to defend Yahoo against the underlying TCPA claims. The California Supreme Court is hearing...

