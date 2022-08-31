Beer Pong Fight Injury Goes On Bar Insurer's Tab, Court Says

By Chris Villani (August 31, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Hospitality Mutual Insurance Co. owes $500,000 to a man who said he was seriously injured in a fight after a beer pong tournament at a sports bar, the Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled Wednesday. The appellate panel agreed with a Superior Court justice that Hospitality went out of its way to show that the Canton Junction Sports Pub was not responsible for the injuries suffered in 2011 by William Terry, conducting a shoddy investigation before extending a lowball settlement offer of $25,000. Even if the lower court was correct in saying Terry exaggerated his injuries, the company still should have made a...

