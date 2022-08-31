Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Commish Can't Be Objective On Race Bias, Coaches Say

By Elliot Weld (August 31, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and two other Black NFL coaches said Wednesday that allowing their race bias case to go to arbitration would be biased toward the NFL since the league wants its own commissioner to act as the mediator.

Flores, along with plaintiffs Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, cited the possible role of Commissioner Roger Goodell as they urged a Manhattan federal judge to reject the league's June motion to compel arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act.

"Nobody could credibly argue that the commissioner could somehow act objectively when he (amongst other things): has earned hundreds of millions...

