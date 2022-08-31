Judge Calls Backstop Fees In Latam Ch. 11 Plan Reasonable

By Rick Archer (August 31, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday upheld Latam Airlines' Chapter 11 plan against a challenge to the plan's proposal to pay $734 million in fees to the parties backstopping the carrier's post-bankruptcy equity offering, calling the provision fair and reasonable. In her opinion, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote rejected claims the fees were an unfair reward to the backstop creditors, saying the payment is proportional to the risk those creditors will have to honor their commitment. On June 19, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr. approved Chile-based Latam's reorganization plan, which calls for a $5.4 billion new equity offering and...

