Meta Says Social Media Injury Suits Should Be Grouped

By Emily Field (August 31, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Meta on Tuesday told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that suits alleging its social media platforms exploit underage users and cause them physical and emotional harm should be consolidated, given common issues in the suits. Almost 50 lawsuits have been filed across the country against Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, and other social media companies since January, alleging that the apps are addictive and harmful, Meta told the JPML. Consolidating the suits would allow certain issues to be resolved early, such as whether the claims are barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields websites...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS