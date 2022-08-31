Lyft Drivers Ask Calif. Justices To Clarify Injunction's Scope

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 31, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court should weigh in on whether a public injunction can apply to employment claims under the Unfair Competition Law, said a group of Lyft drivers who alleged they were misclassified as independent contractors. In a petition to the Golden State justices Tuesday, the drivers argued that a California appellate court erred in July to rule that they couldn't appeal a decision denying their request for a preliminary injunction in their suit claiming that they didn't have access to paid sick leave during the coronavirus pandemic because they were misclassified as independent contractors. The drivers argued that forcing Lyft...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS