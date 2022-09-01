9th Circ. Accidental Death Ruling Raises Critical ERISA Issue

By Mark DeBofsky (September 1, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- What is an accident? When it comes to accidental death insurance, that question is often difficult to answer. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit offered its thoughts on the question in Wolf v. Life Insurance Co. of North America, decided Aug. 25.[1] In addition to concluding the decedent's death was due to an accident despite the insured's reckless behavior, the court discussed a bedrock Employee Retirement Income Security Act principle that precludes benefit plans from raising new issues for the first time in litigation. The absence of a policy exclusion was also critical to the outcome of...

