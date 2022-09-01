Judge Recommends Immigrant Class Cert. In NY Detainer Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (September 1, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Immigrants suing New York's Suffolk County and its sheriff's office over their practice of holding people past their release date by request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have won over a federal judge, who recommended their proposed class be certified. U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay handed down her report and recommendation Wednesday, suggesting that the federal judge overseeing the case grant class certification to the pair of immigrants behind the lawsuit, calling it the "most fair and efficient litigation vehicle." Keeping all the claims together is in the best interest of both the court and the would-be class members,...

