Beware Broad Scope Of Gov't Contract PAC Contribution Ban

By Scott Heimberg, Kenneth Gross and Kevin Paulsen (September 7, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- With the midterm elections just two months away, be sure to verify whether your business is negotiating or performing a federal contract before making a contribution to an independent expenditure-only political action committee using company funds. Government watchdog groups are closely scrutinizing these contributions and, in several recent high-profile cases, have referred alleged campaign finance violations to the Federal Election Commission for enforcement. Corporations — and partnerships and limited liability companies that are treated as corporations for federal tax purposes — are prohibited from making contributions to federal candidates, party committees and political action committees under the Federal Election Campaign Act....

