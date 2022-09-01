Calif. Justices To Weigh Pay For Mandatory Security Checks

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 1, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the Ninth Circuit's request to clarify whether employees who are in their personal vehicles on an employer's premises must be paid for the time they spend waiting to pass through a security check under Golden State employment laws. According to the docket for California's highest court, the Ninth Circuit's request for certification of three separate questions of law was unanimously granted. The California Supreme Court will review three questions from the Ninth Circuit regarding whether certain time spent undergoing security checks is compensable under state wage and hour laws. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool) A...

