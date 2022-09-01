Real Estate Rumors: AEW Capital, Lux Living, Ed Alberts

By Andrew McIntyre (September 1, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Empire Capital and landlord Igal Namdar have purchased a 14-story office building in Manhattan for $72 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 830 Third Ave. in New York, and the seller is Boston-based AEW Capital Management, according to the report. Lux Living is in talks with the city of Crestwood, Missouri, regarding a mixed-use project Lux hopes to build there, the St. Louis Business Journal reported on Thursday. The developer is hoping to build a mix of apartments and retail space at 8800 Watson Road, and while the city has...

