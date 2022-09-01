Microsoft Faces In-Depth UK Antitrust Probe Over $69B Deal

By Dawood Fakhir (September 1, 2022, 6:23 PM BST) -- Britain's competition watchdog told Microsoft on Thursday to offer fixes to address the risk that its planned $69 billion takeover of video game studio Activision Blizzard Inc. harms competition or face an in-depth probe of the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said that Microsoft Corp. and the World of Warcraft and Call of Duty creator "now have five working days to submit proposals" to address concerns that a merger will make it harder for rivals in the growing cloud gaming market to compete. The watchdog said it would send the deal for an in-depth second phase of the investigation if the companies...

