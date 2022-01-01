Howard Jonas' Insults Recalled In Del. Straight Path Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (September 1, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A high-profile former Straight Path Communications director recalled in a Delaware Court of Chancery trial deposition Thursday that IDT Chairman Howard Jonas branded board members "bullshit directors" during a March 29, 2017, showdown over a potential billion-dollar-plus indemnification claim. William F. Weld, a former Massachusetts governor, 2020 presidential candidate and former Straight Path director, quoted the insult in video testimony during the fourth day of a stockholder suit seeking damages from Howard Jonas and IDT Corp. as well as Jonas' son, Straight Path CEO Davidi Jonas, and a Straight Path stock-holding trust formed to hold Howard Jonas' shares. The suit accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS