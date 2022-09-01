Firms Vie To Lead Consolidated Equifax Glitch Fight In Ga.

By Kelcey Caulder (September 1, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Morgan & Morgan and Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles PC are competing with Girard Sharp LLP to lead a proposed consolidated class action in which Equifax Inc. stands accused of providing lenders inaccurate credit scores for millions of consumers. Six of the seven initial consumer plaintiffs on Tuesday backed a leadership structure in which John A. Yanchunis of Morgan & Morgan and W. Daniel "Dee" Miles III of Beasley Allen would serve as interim co-lead class counsel, supported by a five-member plaintiffs' steering committee and a liaison counsel. A seventh plaintiff asked for a leaner structure, with a team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS