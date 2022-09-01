SkyWest To Face Trimmed Suits Over Flight Attendants' Pay

By Linda Chiem (September 1, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has trimmed proposed class claims from SkyWest Inc. flight attendants seeking unpaid wages for work they did while on the ground, saying Chicago-based workers didn't have enough facts backing their claims, but workers based in other states had sufficiently fleshed out claims and could forge ahead. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. issued a Wednesday ruling in a pair of proposed class actions challenging SkyWest's policy of paying its flight attendants based on the "block time" they worked — the time spent on the airplane with the cabin door closed — rather than for the total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS