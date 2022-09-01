Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SkyWest To Face Trimmed Suits Over Flight Attendants' Pay

By Linda Chiem (September 1, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has trimmed proposed class claims from SkyWest Inc. flight attendants seeking unpaid wages for work they did while on the ground, saying Chicago-based workers didn't have enough facts backing their claims, but workers based in other states had sufficiently fleshed out claims and could forge ahead.

U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. issued a Wednesday ruling in a pair of proposed class actions challenging SkyWest's policy of paying its flight attendants based on the "block time" they worked — the time spent on the airplane with the cabin door closed — rather than for the total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!