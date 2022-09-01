Ex-CFO Of Irish Pub Chain Charged With Tax Fraud

By Eric Heisig (September 1, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An Ohio-based pub chain underpaid $1 million worth of sales taxes to eight states due to fraudulent bookkeeping directed by its former chief financial officer, according to a federal indictment. Ciaran Dillon, 56, ex-CFO of Cleveland-based CDG Acquisition LLC, faces two counts of wire fraud. CDG owned 15 restaurants under the Claddagh Irish Pubs name, and Dillon directed a company accountant to pay certain states less sales tax than owed between 2010 and 2018, according to the indictment. The locations that Dillon caused to underpay the taxes spanned Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the indictment. All eight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS