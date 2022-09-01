Texas Court Reverses Brokerage's $22M Malpractice Win

By Charlie Innis (September 1, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court said this week that improper jury instructions merit throwing out a $22 million malpractice verdict that a real estate brokerage won against a Dallas law firm. In a 25-page opinion filed Wednesday, a panel majority in the Fifth Court of Appeals of Texas held that the jury charge improperly suggested how the jury should resolve the issue of Henry S. Miller Commercial Co.'s malpractice claim against Newsom Terry & Newsom LLP. The brokerage says the law firm and attorney Steven Terry mishandled litigation involving a truck driver who faked having a trust fund that would back several real...

