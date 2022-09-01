SEIU Pension Fund Says NJ Nursing Home Owes $193,000

By Patrick Hoff (September 1, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey long-term care facility owes a Service Employees International Union pension fund over $193,000 for six years of inconsistently paid contributions and associated interest and late fees, according to a suit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court. The Service Employees International Union National Industry Pension Fund and its board of trustees on Wednesday accused Forest Hill Health Care Center Inc. of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by making pension contributions late — or not at all — between May 2016 and June 2022. The SEIU pension fund also said Forest Hill has inconsistently provided remittance reports, which...

