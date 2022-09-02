Cherokee Continue Push For Expanded Audit Of Tribal Trust

By Caleb Symons (September 2, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Newly uncovered evidence makes clear that a 1996 audit of federally held Native American trust assets was meant only as a preliminary review, the Cherokee Nation told a D.C. court, arguing that the government must conduct an expanded audit of its holdings to satisfy federal law. The tribe shared that evidence — a 15-year-old declaration from a former U.S. Department of the Interior official — as it renewed its push Thursday for a ruling that the so-called Arthur Andersen Report left incomplete the Bureau of Indian Affairs' trust responsibilities. Slamming the government for its "failure to provide a meaningful accounting," Cherokee...

