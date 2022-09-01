American Airlines, Pilots Both Seek Win In Military Leave Suit

By Patrick Hoff (September 1, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A group of American Airlines pilots urged a Pennsylvania federal court not to grant the airline a quick win in a class action alleging the pilots weren't paid when they took short-term military leave, while the company defended its decision not to credit leave time toward the company's profit-sharing program. In separate oppositions to competing motions for summary judgment Wednesday, both American Airlines Group Inc. and the class of pilots led by James Scanlan said the other party was misinterpreting federal laws and regulations, court precedent and documents governing the profit-sharing plan. American Airlines said that contrary to the pilots' assertion...

