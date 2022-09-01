Exxon's $57.5M Win Reinstated For La. Enviro Settlement

By Kelcey Caulder (September 1, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday reinstated a $57.5 million jury verdict for ExxonMobil Corp. that requires the owners of Wagner Oil Co. to indemnify Exxon for a settlement reached in Louisiana over environmental claims for oil and gas interests it bought in the 1990s. Harris County District Judge Bill Burke had reduced the jury verdict to $14.11 million in 2018, but the Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel said that because sufficient evidence supports the jury's findings, they shouldn't have been disregarded and Exxon should recover the full amount of the verdict. Duer Wagner III and Bryan C. Wagner, the owners...

