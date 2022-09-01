Holmes Acquittal Bid Denied As Attys Hint At New Info

By Dorothy Atkins (September 1, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge issued a preliminary ruling from the bench Thursday denying ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' request for a post-trial acquittal on charges she defrauded investors with bogus blood-testing technology, while her attorneys told the judge they plan to file a new trial motion based on "newly discovered" information. At the end of a hearing in San Jose, California, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said he plans on denying Holmes' motion for judgment of acquittal, given that he must view the evidence in favor of prosecutors and that a "rational juror" could find the totality of evidence shows Holmes made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS