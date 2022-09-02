Feds' Vax Mandate Loss Imperils Other Procurement Policies

By Daniel Wilson (September 2, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's inability to convince courts so far that federal contractors' employees should have the COVID-19 vaccine could invite challenges to other pending and long-existing procurement policies stemming from executive orders. In a split Aug. 26 decision, the Eleventh Circuit upheld a Georgia federal court's block on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, but limited the injunction's nationwide scope to a construction trade group and seven states that had challenged the mandate. The decision goes against the D.C. Circuit's decades-old precedent that the president can issue effectively any procurement policy with a close enough nexus to the Procurement Act's...

