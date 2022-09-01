IP Forecast: Patent Biz To Fight For Its Right To Keep Suing

By Andrew Karpan (September 1, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Patent-licensing business Uniloc heads to the Federal Circuit next week to argue for the revival of its suits against Google and others, contending that a deal Uniloc cut with a litigation funder did not undercut its legal standing to assert a vast trove of patents. In a consolidated appeal, lawyers for two Uniloc-branded affiliates on Tuesday are set to fight decisions by judges in Delaware and California that shut down patent lawsuits against Google, Motorola and the educational tech company Blackboard Inc. The appeals center on the issue of constitutional standing — the general right to file lawsuits — which is...

